LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Trekkies, get ready to boldly go! The 57-Year Mission Convention is about to beam into Las Vegas once again.

Creation Entertainment will be hosting the 57-Year Mission Convention at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino on Aug. 3-6.

The convention’s website boasts that the event will be “four days of fan-friendly entertainment and fun.” As of publication, more than 160 special guests, including William Shatner, the original Captain Kirk, are slated to appear.

William Shatner, STLV 2022. Source: Creation Entertainment

Wednesday night will see the Welcome Dance Party, featuring the band, The Roddenberries. Guests can join fellow Trekkies to kick off the 57-Year Mission with a dance party in the Roddenberry Theatre.

One of the most anticipated events of the convention’s site is a special Reunion Panel with cast members from the long-running fan-favorite series Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994). The panel will be held on Friday evening.

Members of the panel include Brent Spiner (Lt. Commander Data, Lore), Denise Crosby (Lt. Tasha Yar), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher), John de Lancie (Q), Jonathan Frakes (Commander William Riker), LeVar Burton (Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge), Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi), and Michael Dorn (Lt. Worf).

STLV 2022. Source: Creation Entertainment

One of the main traditions the 57-Year Mission will be upholding is the Saturday Night Gala. The convention announced that the band “THE ACTION FIGURES” will be performing. Convention passes are not required to attend the Gala. Tickets can be purchased on the convention website.

The convention will be hosting several free movie screenings based on a vote by convention attendees. The top choice was Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, affectionately known as “the one with the whales.” Runner-up films Galaxy Quest and Star Trek: First Contact will both have free screenings during the convention weekend.

STLV 2022. Source: Creation Entertainment

Several karaoke parties are scheduled throughout the week. Thursday night’s karaoke will be hosted by Connor Trinneer and Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) and Friday night will be hosted by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” actor Robert O’Reilly.

Special panels involving actors, writers, and other creatives will be held in the Leonard Nimoy Theatre, in the D. Kelley Theatre, and on the Roddenberry Stage. Autographs and photo sessions for celebrity guests are still available on the convention website.

The 57-Year Mission will also feature programming throughout the weekend that focuses on the science of Star Trek and real space sciences.

Jimmy’s Place Bar & Café will also be hosting Happy Hour festivities Thursday through Saturday. Chase Masterson (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) will make appearances. ID’s will be checked.

Use this link to see the full schedule of events for the convention weekend.