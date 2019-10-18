Beachside mansion is a pink lovers dream, it’s available for rent at $60 a night

MALIBU, Calif. (CNN) — In celebration of Barbie’s sixtieth anniversary, Mattel has created a real Malibu dreamhouse, complete with a slide and infinity pool.

The house is of course pink and it sits right on the beach. The closets are even stocked with life-size Barbie dress-up outfits.

One lucky fan and three friends can book a very special two night. The life-size dreamhouse is available to rent for only sixty dollars a night on Airbnb.

Bookings for the property open on Oct. 23.

The best place to beat the Malibu heat? Barbie’s pool, obviously 💁 pic.twitter.com/MU6HO8SJls — Airbnb (@Airbnb) October 17, 2019

The lucky winner will also get to visit with some inspirational women and get a celebrity-style makeover that would make Barbie proud.

Be sure and let Ken know, you’ve got other plans for this dreamy weekend.