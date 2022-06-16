LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pound the pavement? Hoof it?

Might want to think again.

With Las Vegas Valley temperatures expected to hit nearly 110 degrees Thursday, it might be a good idea to stay off the streets.

According to the NASA Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station (ECOSTRESS), the recent stretch of hot weather can raise pavement temperatures higher than 122 degrees.

NASA recorded that pavement temperature in Las Vegas shortly after 5 p.m. on June 10, when Harry Reid International Airport matched a daily record high of 109.

Good Day Las Vegas weather anchor Sherry Swensk says the best way to cope with scorching pavement is to get out early or wait until later, when the sun falls from the sky.

“Hot pavement or asphalt at those temperatures is not only dangerous for human feet and skin but especially for our pets,” she said. “It’s best to walk your dog early in the day before the street and sidewalks heat up or in the evening after they cool down.”

One way to make sure it’s safe for your pets is to use the “hand test,” Swensk says.

If you can safely leave the palm of your hand on the pavement or sidewalk for five seconds or longer without burning it, then it’s probably safe enough to let your pet hit the pavement.

And if you can, “find a grassy area to let them run around.”