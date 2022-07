LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tequila consumption has grown by more than 40% over the past five years.

To find out what’s driving the trend, Good Day Las Vegas talked with Yisel Arias from Las Vegas hot spot Mas Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila. She offered some tips on what to look for when buying tequila and why it’s increasing in popularity.

Sunday is National Tequila Day.