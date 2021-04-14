Be aware of jury duty scam that threatens jail, demands money

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Court system is warning people about a scam that threatens to put potential victims in jail if they don’t pay up for missing jury duty.

Similar scams regarding jury duty have taken place in the past.

“We want to get the word out to the community about this latest scam and ask everyone to warn friends and family. The court never solicits money on the telephone,” said District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell.

According to the court, the scammer will call a potential victim and will identify themselves as a police sergeant and use a real judge’s name to give their story credibility. The scammer will claim the person has outstanding warrants for failure to appear for jury duty. The victims are threatened they will be charged and jailed if they don’t make a payment. Frequently, the victim is asked to purchase a pre-paid credit card.

Senior citizens are often the target of this scam.

The District Court website does have jury service information on its website at this link and reminds potential jurors, if they receive a summons, they can reschedule at this link.