Be aware of changes due to construction on Las Vegas Strip, sewer work in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More changes and more construction are coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

The second phase of the Las Vegas Boulevard improvement project started July 12. Work will start at the intersection of Mandalay Bay and Las Vegas Boulevard, and then move south toward Russell Road.

For the next six weeks, traffic will be limited to one lane on the southbound side of the boulevard Monday-Friday, from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In the east valley, sewer work started Monday, as well. It’s happening in the middle of Twain Avenue, from Anthony Drive to Mountain Vista Street, near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn. City officials say no street parking will be available.

The work on Twain is expected to be completed by July 26.