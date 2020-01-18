BBB warns of scam targeting Microsoft computer users

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2010 file photo, a display for Microsoft’s Windows 7 is shown at the National Retail Federation’s convention in New York. Users still running Microsoft’s Windows 7, on their computer’s might be at risk. Microsoft is no longer providing free security updates for the system as of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, meaning computers using it will be more vulnerable to viruses and malware. Users who want to protect their data need to upgrade to Windows 10. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(CNN) — Microsoft computer users should be aware of a recent scam that is making the rounds. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning users of crooks who might look to trick them into paying for an “expiring Windows license” that they may not need.

The scam is tied to the recent end of technical support for the ‘Windows 7’ operating system.

The typical ploy involves a call from a person who says they are a Microsoft employee. That person might recommend a system upgrade that requires paying a yearly fee.

There could also be a request to get remote access to a user’s computer, putting the user at risk for identity theft.

The BBB says reputable companies do not call customers without permission.

Microsoft, in particular, says all their support requests start with customers. If a claim seems unusual, the BBB says the user should do their own research before taking any help.

Microsoft ended its technical support for ‘Windows 7’ on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The BBB says to report tech support scams to Microsoft here, and get information about upgrading from Windows 7 here.