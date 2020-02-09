BBB warns of phony face masks for coronavirus

A Japan Airlines worker (L) wears a face mask while working inside a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. LAX is currently screening some incoming international passengers for a new Coronavirus which has left at least 25 dead in China and spread to multiple countries including the U.S. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Face masks might seem ubiquitous in areas hardest hit with coronavirus, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people that con artists might use them to scam individuals.

The bureau says to watch out for low-quality counterfeit masks.

It says some online retailers might take people’s money and never send the mask. Others might just take credit card information.

And, the CDC says masks might not be a good option for the general public.

Coronavirus is not the first health scare that has produced scams. People sold fake remedies during the Ebola outbreak.