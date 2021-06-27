BBB warns festival goers of fake events, phony tickets

Friends hanging out at big music festival, at sunset; Courtesy: Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With summer here and more music festivals returning to Las Vegas, scams are back on the rise.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning festival goers about these scams and giving advice on how to avoid being taking advantage of. Criminals are cashing in on phony tickets and fake events, according to the organization.

How the scam works, according to the BBB:

A great deal on a ticket appears on your social media, through a post with a hyperlink Event may promise: live music, all-you-can-eat food, special deals on beer or wine Link takes you to a website that looks professional

These tricks will lead some people to buy a ticket using their credit card.

The organization says it has received numerous reports from people about non-existent or non-refundable tickets, and events that never happened or were postponed.

How to spot a fake event, according to the BBB:

Research the advertised event and make sure it matches a professional website Check for working contact information (email, phone number, etc.) Keep an eye out for prices that are too good to be true Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or free online listings

For more information, visit the BBB’s website.