BB gun found in student’s backpack at Basic High School

Local News

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A student at Basic High School is facing charges after a BB gun was found in his backpack. CCSD Police responded to the school after the reports of a possible weapon on the campus.

Police and school staff investigated the report, later finding a BB gun in the 17-year-old male’s backpack. The student was placed under arrest and transported to juvenile booking.

The student faces the following charges:

  • Possession of Dangerous Weapon on School Property
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Despite finding the weapon, police say no threats of violence were made toward the school.

