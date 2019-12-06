BB gun found in student’s backpack at Basic High School

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A student at Basic High School is facing charges after a BB gun was found in his backpack. CCSD Police responded to the school after the reports of a possible weapon on the campus.

Police and school staff investigated the report, later finding a BB gun in the 17-year-old male’s backpack. The student was placed under arrest and transported to juvenile booking.

The student faces the following charges:

Possession of Dangerous Weapon on School Property

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Despite finding the weapon, police say no threats of violence were made toward the school.