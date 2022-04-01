LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile suspect was cited and released today following an incident involving a BB gun on the Bonanza High School campus, according to the Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD).

The juvenile was turned over to a guardian, CCSDPD said. Officers found the BB gun.

The school was on a soft lockdown during the incident and no threats were made, according to the school’s principal.

George Anas, the principal at Bonanza, sent a letter to parents to inform them of the incident:

Bonanza High School families,



As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within and around our school community. Out of an abundance of caution, our school was on a soft lockdown today due to a report of a weapon on campus.



Students remained in the classroom during the soft lockdown. CCSD Police investigated and located a BB Gun. No threats were made to our school or students. The school is following all policies and procedures regarding this situation.

Because this was a law enforcement matter we do not have additional information, however If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact our administration at 702-799-4000. George Anas, Principal

The incident comes three days after CCSD police responded to a situation at Western High School. Shots were fired by an officer in that incident when a car came at police at high speed.