LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tight election races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Nevada governor have landed Nevada in the familiar role of battleground state as early voting nears in the 2022 general election.

After all, Nevada is the Battle Born state, so it’s a natural fit.

The midterm election has cast a national spotlight on the U.S. Senate contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her Republican opponent, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. It’s one of the key races in the Republican Party’s push to take majority control in the Senate

A New York Times/Siena nationwide poll taken Oct. 9-12 shows the economy is on voters’ minds with soaring inflation and higher interest rates, and that’s bad news for Democrats. President Joe Biden scored a 58% job disapproval rating, and the implication for Nevada’s election is that the economy is a serious liability with voters.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has been fighting an uphill battle to gain re-election, identified early in the election cycle as one of the “vulnerable” governors in the nation. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo emerged from the Republican primary as a strong candidate with law enforcement support and anti-Biden sentiments working in his favor.

And nasty? Both the Laxalt/Cortez Masto and Lombardo/Sisolak races have hard edges as campaign ads flood TV, website and newspaper spaces. Democrats are trying to build support around the abortion issue while Republicans hammer on economic policies.

That gloves-off approach has been steady in several other election races as well, with Republicans trying to take down first-term U.S. Rep. Susie Lee and six-term U.S. Rep. Dina Titus. Republican April Becker was ahead of Lee in polls taken in late July, and Republican Mark Robertson is giving Titus a strong challenge. Both races are considered toss-ups.

If the economy and strong feelings on abortion rights aren’t enough to bring voters out, education just might be the reason voters turn out in Clark County this year. It’s been a year of confronting failures and embarrassments as schools emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many hard lessons came from “distance learning” and teacher burnout in the Clark County School District (CCSD), but somehow the Board of Trustees became a distraction on its own.

Will voters be sympathetic? Or is it time for new blood on the school board? Three incumbents will face those questions in school district races this year. CCSD Board of Trustees President Irene Cepeda is up against progressive challenger Brenda Zamora in District D. Linda Cavazos faces a challenge from former Eureka County school chief Greg Wieman in District G. And first-term Trustee Danielle Ford will have to survive a challenge from former Nevada Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante-Adams in District F.

Maybe there’s another reason you want to have a voice in this year’s election. For residents of Las Vegas and Henderson it could be to choose a new council representative. In North Las Vegas, a new mayor. There are also several Clark County Commission seats at stake.

Whatever the reason, voting is a civic duty. Democracy works because people take an interest in what elected officials do with their power. Government fails when there is no accountability.

The ballot

Here’s a list of candidates that appear on this year’s Clark County ballots (only races you are eligible to vote on will appear on your ballot):

Federal partisan offices

U.S. Senate Catherine Cortez Masto (D) Adam Paul Laxalt (R) Barry Lindemann (NPP) Barry Rubinson (IAP) Neil Scott (L)

Representative in Congress, District 1 Ken Cavanaugh (L) Mark Robertson (R) Dina Titus (D)

Representative in Congress, District 3 April Becker (R) Susie Lee (D)

Representative in Congress, District 4 (multiple counties) Steven A. Horsford (D) Sam Peters (R)

(multiple counties)

State partisan offices

Governor Ed Bridges (IAP) Brandon Davis (L) Joe Lombardo (R) Steve Sisolak (D)

Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony (R) Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (D) John “Trey” Delap (NPP) William Hoge (IAP) Javi “Trujillo” Tachiquin (L)

Secretary of State Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar (D) Ross Crane (L) Janine Hansen (IAP) Jim Marchant (R)

State Treasurer Zach Conine (D) Bryan Elliott (L) Michele Fiore (R) Margaret Hendrickson (IAP)

State Controller Andy Matthews (R) Jed W. Profeta (L) Ellen Spiegel (D)

Attorney General Sigal Chattah (R) Aaron D. Ford (D) John T. Kennedy (L)

State Senate, District 2 Edgar Flores (D) Leo Henderson (R)

State Senate, District 8 Marilyn Dondero Loop (D) Joey Paulos (R)

State Senate, District 9 Tina Brown (R) Melanie Scheible (D)

State Senate, District 10 Chris Cunningham (L) Fabian Donate (D) Philip Graviet (R)

State Senate, District 12 Cherlyn Arrington (R) Julie Ann Pazina (D)

State Senate, District 20 Brent Foutz (D) Brandon Mills (L) Jeff Stone (R)

State Senate, District 21 April Larsen (R) James Ohrenschall (D)

State Assembly District 1 Garland Lee Brinkley (R) Patrick “Mac” McAtee-MacRae (NPP) Daniele Monroe-Moreno (D)

State Assembly District 2 Jason Bednarz (L) Nick Chrstenson (D) Heidi Kasama (R)

State Assembly District 3 Joshua Lemack (R) Selena Elizabeth Torres (D)

State Assembly District 4 Darby Lee Burns (L) Richard McArthur (R)

State Assembly District 5 Brittney Miller (D) Ronald Morgan (L) Kelly Quinn (R)

State Assembly District 6 Kathryn “Kat” Rios (R) Shondra Summers-Armstrong (D)

State Assembly District 7 Cameron Homer “C.H.” Miller (D) Anthony “Tony” Palmer (R)

State Assembly District 8 Jenann Logan (R) Duy Nguyen (D)

State Assembly District 9 Ryan Patrick Fleming (R) Steve Yeager (D)

State Assembly District 10 Sandie “Gisela” Hernandez (R) Rochelle Nguyen (D)

State Assembly District 11 Beatrice “Bea” Duran (D) Eric Krattiger (R)

State Assembly District 12 Max E. Carter, II (D) Flemming Larsen (R)

State Assembly District 13 Brian Hibbetts (R) Will Rucker (D)

State Assembly District 14 Erica Mosca (D) Shawn Stamper (R)

State Assembly District 15 Steven D. Bang (R) Howard Watts (D)

State Assembly District 16 Cecelia González (D) Jesse “Jake” Holder (R)

State Assembly District 17 Eugene Michael Pawley, III (R) Clara “Claire” Thomas (D)

State Assembly District 18 Venicia Considine (D) Christine DeCorte (R)

State Assembly District 19 Thaddeus “Toby” Yurek (R)

State Assembly District 20 Josiah L. LaRow (L) David Orentlicher (D) Stan Vaughan (R)

State Assembly District 21 Elaine Marzonla (D) Jon S. Petrick (R)

State Assembly District 22 Melissa Hardy (R) Rick Ramos (D)

State Assembly District 23 Elizabeth Brickfield (D) Danielle Gallant (R) Mercy Manley (L)

State Assembly District 28 Clint Brown (R) Reuben D’Silva (D)

State Assembly District 29 Lesley Elizabeth Cohen (D) Rhonda Knightly (R)

State Assembly District 34 Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod (D) Stacy Butler (R)

State Assembly District 35 Michelle Gorelow (D) Tiffany Jones (R) Mindy Robinson (L)

State Assembly District 36 (multiple counties) Gregory T. Hafen, II (R)

(multiple counties) State Assembly District 37 Shea Backus (D) Jacob Deaville (R) Marc Tedoff (L)

State Assembly District 41 Paul Bodine (R) Sandra Jauregui (D) Sean McNamara (L)

State Assembly District 42 Tracy Brown-May (D) Edward “Eddie” Facey (R)



County partisan offices

County Commissioner, District E Marco Hernandez (NPP) Jon Rider (R) Randy Rose (IAP) “Tick” Segerblom (D)

County Commissioner, District F Drew Johnson (R) Justin Jones (D)

County Commissioner, District G Jim Gibson (D) Billy Mitchell (R) Jesse James Welsh (L)

District Attorney Timothy Treffinger (R) Steve Wolfson (D)

County Assessor Briana Johnson (D) Brandon Menesini (NPP) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R)

County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya (D) Bill Young (R)

County Recorder Debbie Conway (D) John Evans (R)

County Treasurer J. “Ken” Diaz (D) Mitchell T. Tracy (R)

Public Administrator Tabatha Aldabbagh (NPP) Patsy Brown (R) Rita Page Reid (D)



State and District Nonpartisan Offices

Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat A Linda Bell

Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat E Ron D. Parraguirre

Court of Appeals Judge, Dept. 1 Rhonda K. Forsberg Deborah Westbrook

Court of Appeals, Dept. 2 Michael Gibbons

Court of Appeals Judge, Dept. 3 Bonnie Bulla

District Court Judge, Department 9 Maria Gall Janes Dean Leavitt

District Court Judge, Department 11 Anna Albertson Ellie Roohani

District Court Judge, Department 17 Adam Ganz Lindsey D. Moors Jennifer Schwartz

District Court Judge, Family Division, Department A Kristine Brewer Lynn Hughes David Jacks Stephanie M. Keels Robert Kurth Mari D. Parladé

Regent, State University, District 6 Heather Brown Jeanine Dakduk

Regent, State University, District 7 Susan Brager David “Coach” Crete

Regent, State University, District 8 (multiple counties) Michelee “Shelly” Crawford John Patrick Rice

Regent, State University, District 13 Stephanie Goodman John Moran



County Nonpartisan Offices

Trustee, Clark County School District D Irene Cepeda Brenda Zamora

Trustee, Clark County School District F Irene Bustamante Adams Danielle Ford

Trustee, Clark County School District G Linda P. Cavazos Greg Wieman

Moapa Valley Water District, Overton (vote for not more than 2) Scott Farnsworth Janice M. Ridondo Kelby Robison

Overton Power District No. 5

Seat 1 Overton (vote for not more than 5) Brian Burris Jill Gladwin-Williams Lois S. Hall Lori Houston Shanna C. McPheters Megan Porter Janice M. Ridondo Tammy “Nielsen” Symons



City Offices (All Nonpartisan)

Boulder City Council Member, Boulder City James Howard Adams Cokie Booth

Henderson Council Ward III, City of Henderson Carrie Cox Trish Nash

Las Vegas Councilman Ward 4, City of Las Vegas Francis Allen-Palenske Bob Beers Councilman Ward 6, City of Las Vegas Nancy Brune Ray Spencer

Mesquite Councilmember, Seat 1, City of Mesquite Karen Fielding Sandra Ramaker Councilmember, Seat 4, City of Mesquite Karen L. Dutkowski Paul Wanlass

North Las Vegas Mayor, City of North Las Vegas Pamela A. Goynes-Brown Pat Spearman



Township Offices (All Nonpartisan)