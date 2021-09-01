BattleBots slot machine debuts as 2021 World Championship tapes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether your money is on Tombstone, Witch Doctor, HyperShock or any of the other amazing fighting machines, you’ll soon be able to take a shot at the Giant Nut on a BattleBots slot machine.

The first official BattleBots casino game — developed by Konami Gaming, Inc. — is now previewing to the public at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas. The new season of BattleBots culminating in the 2021 World Championship is currently taping in Las Vegas.

The slot game’s general release is scheduled for next year.

“For more than two decades, BattleBots fans have taken part in the competition’s most exciting moments. Now BattleBots slots are taking robot fighting time to the casino floor, as another way to join in iconic scenes and machines from the show — with a cash chance,” said Edward Roski (Trey), BattleBots creator and CEO.

“Teams and audiences here at the 2021 World Championship event have been truly wowed by the slot game’s unique creativity and massive presence. We’re thrilled to work with Konami to bring BattleBots to the gaming arena,” Roski said.

Konami’s Tom Jingoli said, “We put the BattleBox into a casino slot — where the battle is a bonus and the Giant Nut is a Grand Jackpot.” The trophy awarded at the end of each season is called the Giant Nut.

The slot machine is displayed at the live taping of BattleBots through September 4, 2021. Tickets are available to the public ($40-$200) and can be purchased by visiting the BattleBots ticketing page.

For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc., please visit www.konamigaming.com.