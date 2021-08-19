BattleBots 2021 World Championship heads to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ultimate robot showdown is headed to the Las Vegas Strip.

The centerstage dome is already being set up for the ‘BattleBots 2021 World Championship’ set to start Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.

More than 65 teams from around the world will face off with their fighting machines starting on Monday.

The event will be the first time the championship will be filmed in Las Vegas.

“Coming to see it live is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. you smell it, you feel it, the bleachers rubble. you see how big the robots are, you see the competitors frantically working the remote control to get the robot to fight better and better. it’s amazing to see it live is like nothing else,” said Greg Munson executive producer and co-founder of the event.

The championship will air on Discovery later this year.

2021 BattleBots World Championship

WHERE: Caesars Entertainment Studios

WHEN: Aug. 23 – Sept. 4

For more information on ticket pricing click here.