Battle over drugs for Nevada execution ends with no decision

FILE – This Nov. 10, 2016, file photo released by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows the newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev. Nevada death-row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier whose execution has twice been postponed says the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and […]

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A nearly two-year court fight over drugs that Nevada obtained for an execution it never carried out has ended.

A dismissal of the case has pharmaceutical companies taking back their expired products and the state accepting refunds, with no clear decision about how a lethal injection could be carried out in the state.

The case involved drug makers who sued to keep their drugs from being used in the 2017 execution of Scott Dozier, a twice-convicted murderer, who said he wanted to die. It became moot after he killed himself last year in prison. Nevada hasn’t put anyone to death since 2006.