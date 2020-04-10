Battle over drugs for Nevada execution ends with no decision

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A nearly two-year court fight over drugs that Nevada obtained for an execution it never carried out has ended.
A dismissal of the case has pharmaceutical companies taking back their expired products and the state accepting refunds, with no clear decision about how a lethal injection could be carried out in the state.
The case involved drug makers who sued to keep their drugs from being used in the 2017 execution of Scott Dozier, a twice-convicted murderer, who said he wanted to die. It became moot after he killed himself last year in prison. Nevada hasn’t put anyone to death since 2006.