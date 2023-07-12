LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hosted by Reilly Smith, Battle For Vegas announced the A’s Community Foundation as a new sponsor of the popular charity softball event set for late July.

On July 22 at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Reilly Smith and members from the Vegas Golden Knights, along with Maxx Crosby and his teammates, will engage in a friendly game of softball while raising funds for deserving nonprofits.

Battle For Vegas launched in 2019 and has raised over half a million dollars for local nonprofits. This year’s Battle For Vegas will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and The Public Education Foundation.

“The A’s Community Foundation is thrilled to join the line-up of sponsors to support Battle For Vegas 2023, which, in turn, benefits the Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters this year,” Dave Kaval, president of Oakland Athletics, said.

The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes, led by team captains Reilly Smith and Maxx Crosby.

According to James Sullivan, co-founder, Las Vegas Agency and Battle for Vegas, “having the support of the A’s Community Foundation further unites the local professional sports community with a special night of family-friendly softball fun. We are thrilled to have the A’s Community Foundation as a Battle for Vegas partner.”

Gates open on Saturday, July 22 at 5:00 p.m. The Home Run Derby, presented by Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023, begins at 6:30 p.m. with the opening pitch at 7:30 p.m. A flyover is planned with special appearances by mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, Aviator, and others.

For more information, visit Battle For Vegas’ website.