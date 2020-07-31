Battle Born Progress holds Facebook Live discussion on Medicaid healthcare program’s anniversary

CARSON CITY, Nevada (KLAS) — Thursday marks 55 years since the enactment of Medicaid, a program covering healthcare for 1 in 5 Americans.

As the Nevada legislature enters its second special session of the year, Margarida Jorge with Healthcare for America Now will join Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus for a Facebook Live chat about:

The implications of Medicaid’s anniversary during the COVID-19 pandemic

The HEALS Act relief package introduced to Congress this week

The policy developments happening in the legislature

Legislative topics addressed will include unemployment, election access and safety, criminal justice reform, evictions, and worker safety.

Watch the Facebook Live education session Thursday, July 30 at 6:00 p.m. on the Battle Born Progress Facebook page here.