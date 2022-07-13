LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, July 18, the two biggest Las Vegas major sports teams collide on the diamond for a charity softball game. The annual Battle 4 Vegas pits the Golden Knights against the Raiders all for a good cause.

James Sullivan, the co-founder of the game and Las Vegas Agency, and Tami Hance-Lehr, the CEO of Communities in Schools of Nevada talked with Good Day Las Vegas about the upcoming game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Sullivan said they had just confirmed former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch will play in the game and the night will end with fireworks.

Tickets are available at the Las Vegas Ballpark, Ticketmaster, or at this link.