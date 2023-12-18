LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A battery fire burnt a Clark County School District building east of the Las Vegas Strip Monday, fire officials said.

According to fire department officials, at approximately 6:04 a.m. Monday dispatchers received a report of smoke emanating from a Clark County School District building at 2832 E. Flamingo, east of the Las Vegas Strip.

When firefighters arrived, they found what officials described as “a pile of material burning.” Crews experienced low visibility and moderate heat, a news release said.

Photo of firefighters working on a Dec. 18 blaze at a CCSD building | Photo: Clark County

Fire crews knocked down the fire before investigating the cause, which was deemed to be “an exothermic reaction from lithium batteries.” The value lost in the fire is not immediately clear, but crews say no injuries were reported to fire crews or anyone near the scene.

“A total of 6 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 rescues, 1 EMS supervisor, 1 Air Resource and 2 chief officers for a total of 40 personnel responded,” the release said.