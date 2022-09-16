LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a fan of the caped crusader, you can relive some of his greatest adventures this weekend at select Cinemark theatres.

The movie theatre company is celebrating “Batman Day” on Saturday, Sept. 17, by showing some classic Batman movies at the following Las Vegas valley theatres:

Henderson – Cinedome 12

Las Vegas – Century Orleans 18

Las Vegas – Century 16 Suncoast

Las Vegas – Century 18 Sam’s Town

Las Vegas – Century 16 Santa Fe Station

Las Vegas – Century 16 South Point

The schedule is three movies back-to-back:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) 2:15 p.m.

Batman: (1989) 4:30 p.m.

Batman Returns: (1992) 7:24 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. You can find more information at this link.