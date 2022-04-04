LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a night of glamour and the best in music as Las Vegas hosted the 64th Grammys Awards.

The show, which until now had never been hosted in Las Vegas, took place at the MGM Grand Sunday night and all of the biggest artists were under one roof to celebrate the best in the business.

The biggest victory of the night went to Jon Batiste who won five Grammys including for album of the year for “We Are.” He faced tough competition from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and the combined talents of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Las Vegas’s newest residency Silk Sonic received two of the biggest awards while opening the show. Making her debut, Olivia Rodrigo got the best new artist award as well as best pop vocal album.

Doja Cat and SZA for best pop duo for her hit “Kiss Me More.” Other big winners included the Foo Fighters floor for the rock category winning best performance, best rock song, and best rock album.

Before the event started, there was the red carpet which was filled with bright colors from top designers. The awards brought out the bold side of fashion. Grammy nominee Saweetie sported two fabulous outfits while Japanese breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner was wearing Valentino which matched her yellow nails. Lady Gaga wore black and white.

There were also lots of hair dyes from women and men.

“I love all the artists. To me, it’s a dream. I was talking to a friend and I used to dream about being here but you have to enjoy it although sometimes you get a little scared when you get on stage,” J. Balvin said.

Many of the men did sport the black suit from top designers including Gucci, Givenchy, and Dior just to name a few. Some made bold statements like musician Jason Effigan and his wife with the words “Love is the Weapon” on their outfit. Fashion is just part of the Grammys.