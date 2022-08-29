Las Vegas (KLAS) — The award-winning hit musical “Bat Out of Hell – The Musical” by Jim Steinman will be hitting the stage at Paris Las Vegas this September, and the producers have announced who will be taking on the starring role of the character Strat.

Travis Cormier first hit the public eye with his viral audition of “Dream On” by Aerosmith on the Canadian version of “The Voice,” where he went on to get second place. Cormier was hand-picked for the coveted lead role in the musical.

The show was self-described as a “Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and-Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers” and was written by Jim Steinman. The show was based on the two “Bat Out of Hell” albums by Meat Loaf.

“Travis Cormier is what Steinman originally envisioned for Strat,” said David Sonnenberg, Steinman and Meatloaf’s long-time manager, and producer for Bat Out Hell – The Musical Las Vegas.

The show opens on September 27 and tickets are available now. They can be purchased on TicketMaster, or at the Bat Out of Hell website, with tickets starting at $49. “Bat Out of Hell – The Musical” will perform Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m.

“Bat Out of Hell – The Musical” has dedicated its show to the memory of Jim Steinman, who died in April 2021, and Meat Loaf, who passed only months later in January of 2022.

“Their music transcends generations and continues to inspire us every day.”