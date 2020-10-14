Bass Pro Shops gearing up for holiday season with hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is gearing up for the holiday season across America, hiring 7,000 seasonal team members at a National Hiring Day event on Thursday, Oct. 15. The event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shops on 8200 Dean Martin Drive.

Bass Pro Shops in Las Vegas, NV is in search of 20 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

Interested candidates can apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins also are welcome with on-site interviews. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Perks and benefits include flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45 percent, healthcare benefits, an award-winning team culture and much more.

As North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s serves millions of customers gifts and experiences that help connect people to nature.

Candidates who want to share their passion for the outdoors with others are strongly encouraged to apply.