Basketball hoops going back up at parks around the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that full and close-contact sports can resume, Clark County began reinstalling basketball hoops.

Henderson made the same move on Monday after the governor’s announcement, expecting to finish by April 5. And North Las Vegas tweeted this morning that it expects to have all hoops reinstalled by the end of today.

The City of Las Vegas has not announced its plans.

“The ball is in your court; be smart, be safe,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hoops were taken down and county parks were closed just over a year ago. While parks have reopened, basketball courts have been quiet with no hoops.

Effective immediately, Clark County will be reinstalling outdoor basketball hoops at all county parks. This started today and will continue through the weekend.



The ball is in your court; be smart, be safe. 🏀 — Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) March 30, 2021

Hoop time! The Governor's Medical Advisory Team announced all sports may resume. The City of Henderson will begin putting basketball hoops up at all City parks tomorrow morning. We hope to have all hoops up by April 5. pic.twitter.com/UtSX0QCZ2p — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) March 30, 2021

A little birdie told me hoops are going back up! We expect to have them all up by the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/J5qNnz1nv4 — City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) March 30, 2021

While organized leagues or competitions are required to submit plans to local health authorities, individuals don’t have restrictions. Basketball is considered a full-contact sport.