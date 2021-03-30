Basketball hoops going back up at parks around the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that full and close-contact sports can resume, Clark County began reinstalling basketball hoops.
Henderson made the same move on Monday after the governor’s announcement, expecting to finish by April 5. And North Las Vegas tweeted this morning that it expects to have all hoops reinstalled by the end of today.
The City of Las Vegas has not announced its plans.
“The ball is in your court; be smart, be safe,” Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Hoops were taken down and county parks were closed just over a year ago. While parks have reopened, basketball courts have been quiet with no hoops.
While organized leagues or competitions are required to submit plans to local health authorities, individuals don’t have restrictions. Basketball is considered a full-contact sport.