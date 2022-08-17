LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we continue with monsoon season, heavy rains have found their way into homes and buildings. 8 News Now visited an apartment complex at Eastern and Sahara with extensive water damage and spoke to mitigators who are there to evaluate the damage.

This apartment has over an inch of free-standing water, which forced residents to relocate and find a new place to stay.

“And the places that they are giving us are basically rotten. Drug infested,” resident Donald Wilson said.

With limited relocation options, long-time resident Wilson said his apartment is ruined from water leaks due to heavy rain.

“You got a lot of rent from us, and you don’t want to do anything to fix the roof.”

Insurance estimator Steven Moise evaluated the damage and encouraged both renters and homeowners to get insurance.

“It’ll cover basically your personal property and add a stay. So, it will give you a place to stay,” said Moise.

If you’re a homeowner who suffers damage, make sure you notify a restoration company as soon as possible.

“If you find a leak in your home, get it fixed don’t wait. Because then you’re going to end up paying more money in the long run,” said Shawn Grant from restoration services.

Because, Grant said, your safety and health could depend on it.

“It’s something you need to take care of yesterday. Not wait till next week. Because you have the potential to get mold. Which is something that can get you and your family very sick,” said grant.

Grant said the cost to repair water damage to a home usually runs around fifteen hundred dollars if caught early. He also said if you think you have a water or mold problem to call a mitigation company as soon as possible for an estimate, which is usually free of charge.