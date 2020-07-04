1  of  4
Baseball team sells fireworks to raise money for tournament travel expenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One local baseball team is raising money to hopefully compete on the other side of the country next year. The Las Vegas Baseball Academy 11u team is currently selling fireworks to fundraise for a tournament in Cooperstown, New York.

This team is a travel ball team and compromised of some of the best baseball players in the area.

Cooperstown is also the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The money from the fundraiser will go straight to the athletes. Each athlete needs around $4000 for the trip and tournament. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the parents are currently out of work.

The “TNT Booth” is located at 8320 West Cheyenne in the Albertsons parking lot.

