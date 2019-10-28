Baseball fan takes home run ball to the chest to save beers

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — It was a double-fisting moment unmatched by many. This man had the chance to catch a World Series home run ball, but instead, he prioritized his beers.

What a legend 🤣



This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan's home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019

A fan who was sitting front row in the outfield stands at Nationals Park on Sunday night took a home run to the chest to protect the two beers he was holding.

A video caught it all– and it unsurprisingly went viral. It happened in the second inning of game 5 of the World Series, when Astros outfielder Yordan Alverez hit a home run over the wall in left field.

Remember the guy who caught the ball of his chest while he was double fisting? @adamlongoTV found him!



"The ball was coming, I watched it, angled, put my chest down, that was it."



Legend. #STAYINTHEFIGHT #WorldSeries #FINISHTHEFIGHT https://t.co/5gltF59CVf pic.twitter.com/7S8nULVB7k — WUSA9 (@wusa9) October 28, 2019

A Nationals fan wearing a grey shirt, carrying a Bud Light in each hand braced for the impact and took the ball straight to the chest. He managed to save both beers, not spilling a drop. The video shows him putting the beers down and eventually picking up the ball from the ground.

Fans went to Twitter to acknowledge and recognize the fan’s heroism, applauding him for his effort.

Though the Nationals lost game 5 to the Astros 7-1, this Nats fan had a pretty good night.

The heroic moment shows, nothing can come between a man and his [two] beers. Not even a hard hit from a flying baseball.

The World Series will return to Houston for the next game.