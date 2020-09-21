Bars reopen as Las Vegas Raiders play first home game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County bars which don’t sell food were allowed to reopen at midnight Sunday and patrons have started to trickle in.

Monday will be the first full day of business since the bars were ordered to close for a second time more than two months ago to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, transmission rates dropped enough to convince the Nevada task force to allow the bars to reopen to the public.

Bar owners and employees are excited to get back to business and some are preparing for Monday Night Football and the Las Vegas Raiders’ first game at the Allegiant Stadium.

Ginger Kincaid, the general manager of The Tavern near Charleston and Rainbow boulevards said not only are they taking steps to avoid the spread of the virus, they have become a non-smoking establishment. The sports bar, which sells food, reopened about a week ago after meeting all state requirements for bars that sell food.

“It’s been a process, kind of a waiting process on our end but we are very excited to have everyone in today and be part of Las Vegas history with the Raiders’ first home game.”

Bars must follow social distancing guidelines, operate at 50% capacity and require everyone to wear a mask while they are not eating or drinking.