Barry Manilow will return to the Westgate’s International Theater in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Looks like we made it” because Barry Manilow: The Hits Come Home returns to the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s International Theater on Thursday, September 16.

Legendary performer Barry Manilow has performed more than 500 shows in Las Vegas. “Barry Manilow: The Hits Come Home!” made its debut in May 2018 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences and earned Best of Las Vegas Awards for Best Resident Performer/Headliner in 2018, 2019, and again in 2020. Manilow was also inducted into the inaugural Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame in 2020.

Along with his legendary melodic voice, “Barry Manilow: The Hits Come Home!” showcases massive video walls, sets, and special effects. The show is a non-stop evening of Manilow’s massive catalog of Top 40 Hits.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage at my Las Vegas home, the International Theater, and get back together with our amazing fans,” Barry Manilow said.

The award-winning show will also add new show dates this year in November and December to replace the June performances that are now postponed.

The Westgate sasys all governmental health and safety protocols that are in effect will be closely followed.