LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Barry Manilow performances on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 have been canceled.

“Barry Manilow and Westgate Las Vegas apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you at a future date,” a release from Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino read.

The shows were canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the release.

All ticket purchases will be refunded from their point of purchase.