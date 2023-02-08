LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Tuesday the Biden administration announced a plan to transform how the nation understands and treats mental health.

It’s a community-wide issue and as Black History Month is honored it’s important to note that seeking help can be difficult, especially in the Black community.

All ethnicities and cultures experience mental health conditions but according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only one in three Black adults who need mental health care actually receive it.

It’s rooted in a history of systematic racism and oppression. In the late 18th century, white physicians and mental health professionals believed Black slaves felt less pain and if they complained about any medical procedures, it was seen as a mental illness leading to a foundation of suffering in silence.

“Getting through some of those cultural norms is huge because they are barriers,” Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, a Las Vegas valley family and marriage therapist said.

On study showed 63% of Black people believe having a mental health condition is a sign of personal weakness.

“I think for African-Americans the mentality has been that life has been rough being Black in America so you do what you have to do to survive. You don’t have time to complain, you don’t have time to stop,” UNLV Assistant Professor of African-American Studies Tyler Parry said.

Not only is there a lack of access to help, but there is a lack of Black mental health professionals even though studies show that Black adults are 20% more likely to experience mental health disorders.

8 News Now has compiled a list of places where people might go for help locally. You can find a link to Dr. Sheldon Jacobs here and we have a list of churches and other resources below: