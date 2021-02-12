Barricade suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who fled a traffic stop early Friday morning was found dead inside a gas station.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to call of a man with a gun in the 4400 block of North Jones Boulevard near Craig Road around 1:27 a.m.

Police said when officers attempted to do a traffic stop, the man fled and was later seen running into a gas station. Police set up a barricade and SWAT was called to the scene.

When SWAT entered the gas station, they found the man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.