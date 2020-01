LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Trump Administration will likely soon approve a massive new solar panel farm here in Nevada. The farm will be located about 25 or so miles northeast of Las Vegas, near the intersection of I-15 and U.S. 93. 8 News Now spoke with energy experts to break down how this will impact Southern Nevadans.

About a half-hour outside of Las Vegas, there are already several solar panels. If the Gemini Project is approved and built in the area, it will become the largest solar farm in the United States.