LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The barricade situation at the Emerald Springs apartment complex in the northeast Valley is now over. It unfolded following a domestic disturbance call.

The suspect was previously refusing to exit an apartment on the 400 block of North Nellis. SWAT was on scene.

The incident was initially reported around 10:36 a.m. One victim was transported to UMC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.