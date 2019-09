LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade situation is unfolding in the northeast Valley, where Metro Police say robbery suspect(s) are believed to be in an address at the 4200 block of Thyme.

Residents are being evacuated from nearby homes for their safety. The public is advised to avoid the area of Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

The robbery occurred Sunday morning at Viva El Taco on North Lamb.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.