Barricade situation reported at Harmon and McLeod, avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police officers are responding to an apartment complex near Harmon Avenue and McLeod Drive due to reports of an adult male who attacked an adult female with a machete.

The male, who is believed to be in the apartment alone, has not responded to police attempts to de-escalate the situation and have him peacefully surrender.

According to police, SWAT is responding. Nearby apartments are being evacuated.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harrison Drive is closed from Harmon to Tropicana. Police are asking that the public avoid the area.

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.