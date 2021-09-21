Barricade leads to deadly police shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade situation on Tuesday morning, leads to a deadly police officer-involved shooting after an armed man started firing a gun multiple times out of an abandoned building in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Metro Police, they received reports of a person with a gun in the area of Lewis and 11th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they noticed a disturbance between two people. Police then followed the suspect to a nearby residence, where he refused to come out.

Metro surrounded the residence and attempted to make contact but to no avail.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the suspect pointed his firearm in the direction of officers prompting a SWAT officer to discharge his weapon, striking the suspect.

#DEVELOPING: Here are pictures from the scene of this police shooting in downtown #LasVegas. We are at the media staging at 11th and Carson. Again, this all started with a barricade situation earlier this morning. Details on @8NewsNow at 4, 5 & 6. #8NN pic.twitter.com/DdzN31PFkj — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) September 21, 2021

SWAT officers approached the suspect to render aid, however, the suspect died at the scene.

No other citizens or officers were injured during this incident. However, some bullets did hit nearby homes.

Neighbors coming home Tuesday evening say they want to see a change in their community.

“Being more responsible with guns. Not using guns for self-gain or intimidation factors,” said Ashley Phillips a resident in the area.

8 News Now spoke to a friend of the suspect’s family who saw the entire incident unfold.

“It’s kind of a sad situation,” expressed Tamanika Coates. “Basically, trying to get him out the house before they had the SWAT and everything, and I guess he wouldn’t surrender.”

The intersections at 11th St/Maryland Pkwy and Maryland Parkway/ Carson Avenue were blocked from traffic for several hours.

This is the 6th officer-involved shooting of 2021.

To view Metro’s full news conference regarding the police shooting, click on the link below.

