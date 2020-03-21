Barricade in progress near Lake Mead, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are responding to a barricade in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue near Lake Mead and I-15. The dispute is reportedly between two roommates.

Authorities made contact with one roommate outside, who relayed the other pointed a firearm at them.

Police say they have not been able to reach the roommate allegedly in possession of the firearm. That person is reportedly the only one in the residence.

SWAT is enroute to the scene.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for more updates.