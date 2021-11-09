Barricade ends in west valley neighborhood with man taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a barricade in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

According to Metro Lt. David Gordon, the suspect’s girlfriend told police when her boyfriend arrived home, the two exchanged words, and he retrieved a handgun and shot it twice into the ceiling causing the woman to run out of the apartment and call 911.

The incident on Jasper Bluff Street near Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue was reported to police at 2 a.m.

SWAT was called to the scene and the man left the apartment and was taken into custody around 5 a.m.

Hualapai was closed to traffic in both directions between Sahara and Lake Bed Avenue during the barricade.

An investigation into the incident is underway.