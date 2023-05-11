LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were on the scene of an illegal shooting and barricade in southeast Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released information on a barricade in the 4600 block of Fuentes Way in southeast Las Vegas. Police said the incident there was an illegal shooting.

A Special Weapons and Tactics team was called to the scene, and police said officers have detained multiple people. According to police, the barricade has ended, but the investigation is still ongoing.

No information was given as to the identity of the person or people barricaded or how many officers are on the scene. The police presence was described as “heavy” in the news release from LVMPD. Law enforcement officials ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for further information as it becomes available.