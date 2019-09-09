Barrett-Jackson to showcase spectacular “supercars” on Las Vegas auction block

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s fair to say we all have a dream car in mind, and the world-famous Barrett-Jackson auction could make your dream a reality during its 12th Annual Las Vegas Auction.

The event, which will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Oct. 3-5, promises to offer a smorgasbord of beautiful “supercars”. The lineup encompasses vehicles from some of the most famous manufacturers, from Lamborghini to Dodge, Ford and Ferrari.

“There’s a tangible excitement that fills the room whenever a supercar crosses the auction block,” Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson said in a press release. “I believe that’s largely because these are the aspirational cars many of us grew up dreaming to own.”

The notable lots include:

Lot #749: 2019 488 Spider convertible

Lot #763: Rosso Corsa 2014 Ferrari California convertible

Lot #746: 2013 458 Spider

Lot #747: 2017 Ford GT ‘6 Heritage Edition

Lot #757: One-of-one Dodge Viper ACR

Lot #711: 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo

For a preview docket of select vehicles, visit Barrett-Jackson’s website. If you’d like to bid on your dream car, visit their bidder registration page.