Ben Stelter sits with Bark Andre Furry in his very own Oilers jersey. (source: Bark Andre Furry on Instagram)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local dog celebrity Bark-André Furry has teamed up with Upper Deck Sports in order to help raise money for the Kids with Cancer Society and help provide port shirts for kids who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments at Tyler Robinson Foundation partner hospitals through-out the United States and Canada.

The Tyler Robinson Foundation was started by Imagine Dragons and the Robinson family in order to help families battle the unseen costs of childhood cancer. They partner with hospitals throughout North America. In Las Vegas, this includes Sunrise Children’s Hospital, Summerlin Hospital, The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, and the Children’s Specialty Center.

For the remainder of June, people can sponsor a port shirt for a child and 25% of your purchase price will be donated back to the Kids with Cancer Society and the Tyler Robinson Foundation. For each port shirt that you sponsor, you will recieve an official “Heroic Inspirations” Ben Stelter trading card from Upper Deck Sports.

The Bark Andre Furry port chemotherapy shirts. Visit the link in the story to sponsor

Official Upper Deck Sports Ben Stelter Oilers trading card

Ben Stetler has always been a massive Edmonton Oilers fan and since March, he’s become an honorary member of the team! The five-year old has been battling glioblastoma, which is a type of brain cancer. After being named Player of the Game at the Oilers’ March 25 matchup against the San Jose Sharks, Upper Deck Sports made him his very own hockey trading card.

Upper Deck has provided 1,000 Ben Stelter cards, 500 for each child receiving a port shirt, and 500 for each port shirt sponsored (sponsor multiple shirts, receive multiple Ben cards).

To sponsor a port shirt, visit this website.

Note from Bark Andre: Please allow 4-5 weeks for the delivery of your Ben trading card(s).

If you have already sponsored a port shirt you will be receiving a Ben Stelter trading card.