LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

Barbie is living the dream and is cruising to Las Vegas with her very own Barbie Truck. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will be stopping by Downtown Summerlin this Saturday after the tour kicked off at the 2023 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention earlier this summer.

On Aug. 19, the Barbie Truck Tour will be parking in the Macy’s Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive in Downtown Summerlin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with exclusive merchandise that can only be found on the tour.

This tour comes on the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Barbie moving into her very first Dreamhouse, as well as the recent, successful release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

Source: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

Source: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

Source: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

Source: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

Source: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

Source: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

Source: Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour

The exclusive merchandise, inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her dreamhouse, on the newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will include:

Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Corduroy Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

The merchandise will be available to purchase by credit card, with pieces ranging in price from $12 to $75. In addition to the new merchandise and photo moments, fans can look forward to a free gift with a purchase of over $40.

Following its stop in Las Vegas, the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will continue its tour of the West with stops in the Phoenix area on Aug. 26 and Sept. 9.

Other merchandise from other Barbie Truck Tours can be found on this website.