North Las Vegas woman arrested for homeless man’s murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police has arrested a North Las Vegas woman for the murder of a homeless man.

Police say Rosario Barajas agreed to meet the victim, Stephen Bartlett, at an abandoned building where he had been living back on October 1.

During questioning Barajas told police she thought Bartlett had asked her to come there because he was brining another person who was going to kill her.

She said she climbed on top of an elevated storage container and waited for Bartlett to show up. When he appeared, she told police she shot him with a handgun.

Police say she left the scene, went to her mother’s residence where she shot her and was then arrested by North Las Vegas police.

Since she was already in custody, Barajas was re-booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder with a deadly weapon charge.