Bar restrictions continue in Clark County as testing effort set to start

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Current restrictions on bars remain in effect in Clark County because of an elevated risk of transmission of COVID-19, according to a news release from the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force.

The county has a 13% test positivity rate for COVID-19 — still above the level the state wants, but the rate has been decreasing over the past two weeks.

Efforts to accelerate testing by providing free tests to 60,000 people at three drive-thru locations in the Las Vegas valley will begin on Aug. 31, and continue through Sept. 18. Officials hope that will help the county bring the positivity rate down.

Until that happens, the bars remain closed.

“Counties that had approved action plans last week presented updates to the Task Force this week, but no additional action was taken as results from mitigation measures would not be reflected in data yet,” according to the news release.

The state reviewed the situation for seven counties judged to have an elevated risk of transmission:

Clark County: Restrictions remain in effect for bars. Accelerated testing in partnership with Nevada and the US Department of Health and Human Services begins Aug. 31. “Clark County continues to enhance robust community response efforts,” the state notes.

Only Humboldt County has been removed from the list, but state officials will continue to closely monitor the situation there.

All counties — regardless of risk level — must maintain the statewide baseline mitigation measures, including wearing face coverings, limits on gathering sizes and capacity in businesses.

More information about the task force can be found online on the Nevada Health Response page at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov, under “News and Information” and “COVID Task Force Assessment.”