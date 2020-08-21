Bar owners speak out after task force votes to extend closures in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bars in Clark County will remain closed after the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force voted unanimously to keep restrictions in place.

This means bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries that don’t serve food cannot welcome guests back yet. Service at bar tops is not allowed, either.

“It’s tough,” said Jonathan Fine, bar owner. “There’s a lot of people that are out of work.”

Fine owns a few bars in town, including “The Mint.” It’s a business forced to close for a second time last month following a directive by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“It’s a confusing time,” Fine lamented. “It’s a frustrating time.”

The mandate impacting bars and other alcohol serving establishments was set to expire Thursday night, but the task force was given the authority to extend closures. They unanimously decided to do just that in Clark County.

The chairman acknowledged the choices made impact livelihoods and lives.

“This is not something any of us take lightly, and I know that,” said Caleb Cage, chair of the task force during the meeting.

The decision is baffling some who call the vote “unfair.”

“I think there’s more of an issue in casinos and larger, larger stores that are allowed to stay open,” stated Frankie Lee, owner of Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin. “It makes no sense that certain places can and bars can’t.”

He says the situation is a hardship for businesses.

“We can’t take this much longer financially. I don’t think it’s not good for anybody.”

Lee and Fine say health and safety remain a top priority. However, the two owners want more clarity during these challenging circumstances.

“We’ll all make it through this,” said Fine. “It’s just a matter of what kind of toll does this take on our community.”

The task force also decided to keep the bars closed in Washoe County. Members may address the closures in Clark County again in two weeks.

The task force works with local leaders to examine and review assessment, as well as action plans. Six counties were flagged last week for having a high virus transmission risk.