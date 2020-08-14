Bar owners hope to prevail in lawsuit to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bars around the Las Vegas valley that don’t serve food have been closed for weeks following a directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Bar owners filed a lawsuit last month against the state to lift the governor’s order to stay closed and the judge overseeing the case could make a ruling soon. District Judge Kerry Earley is now working to find out whether she has the authority to lift the order.

Since ordering the closures, Gov. Sisolak has changed the criteria for closures opting for more localized enforcement.

Bar owners say they are struggling to stay afloat. Randy Miller, who owns several taverns in Las Vegas, including Miller’s Tavern in Sun City Summerlin is among the 37 bars listed in the lawsuit and says bars were unfairly singled out.

“We’ve had hundreds of inspections and we’ve complied a 100 percent with the governors directive. We know the governor is in a difficult spot, but even by his own admission he stated this wasn’t the fairest way to do it. Well, that’s all well and good but we’re still closed.”

Miller tells 8 News Now said while bars are closed employees are struggling to get unemployment benefits.

The attorney representing the state of Nevada says there’s no precedent for the court to act.