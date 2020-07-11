Bar owners, bartenders sound off ahead of order for bars to temporarily close to slow spread of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closing at 11:59 p.m., that is what will happen to bars in certain counties of the state Friday night. Governor Steve Sisolak ordered bars statewide to temporarily close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor’s directive includes stand-along bars, bar tops in restaurants, and bars inside casinos. However, if a business serves food, curbside pickup is allowed when approved by local leaders.

And when it comes to dining out at restaurants, drinks can still be ordered, but they must be brought to the tables by the wait staff.

The order takes effect right before midnight.

The state of Nevada released a list of the counties where bars, pubs, taverns, distilleries, breweries, and wineries are ordered to close temporarily. Clark County was on that list.

8 News NOW Reporter Joe Moeller spoke to the owner of a pub in North Las Vegas, who is frustrated by the decision.