Bar inside grocery store is the new hot spot for Skye Canyon residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not where you might expect to find wine and beer, but it seems to be the new hangout spot for Skye Canyon residents in northwest Las Vegas.

The bar is called ‘Social Hour’ and it operates inside Smith’s Marketplace on West Skye Canyon Park Drive.

Social Hour features cheap draft beers and glasses of wine, table games, and a sense of community for those that live in the area.

Some residents say it has become a way to connect with the community and get to know their neighbors.