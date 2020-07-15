BANKSY IN LONDON: Artist leaves subway commuters message as face-coverings become mandatory in country

CORRECTION: Updated the spelling of the artist’s name from Bansky to Banksy.

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The world’s most well-known street artist strikes again. Banksy left a message for commuters on London’s subway, as face masks will soon become mandatory for shoppers and commuters in the country. This isn’t the first time he’s used his artistic activism during the pandemic.

Any Banksy operation is undercover. The latest is disguised as a deep clean.

The elusive artist snuck onto London’s underground spraying the importance of wearing a mask. His famous rats shooting green snot in an artwork piece titled “If You Don’t Mask, You Don’t Get.”

The video, posted on social media, gives us a rare glimpse of the unknown artist.

Commuters were a bit surprised to see the famous artist, but this isn’t the first time Banksy has presented a pandemic painting.

In April, he updated his 2014 girl with a pierced eardrum to include a surgical mask.

A month later, he made a special delivery to a UK Hospital.

In that painting a young boy in overalls plays with our time’s newest superhero, a nurse, with cape and all. A way to thank British health care workers.

“It warms the heart to know that someone has done this for us, in the hospital. It’s just beautiful,” said Steve Gear, Southampton Hospital.

While the artwork will be auctioned off after the pandemic to raise money for the hospital, the London subway transformation was short-lived.

Transit authorities say the paint has been removed, in line with its strict anti-graffiti policy.

All that remains is this video showing Banksy’s graffiti art “I get locked down but I get up again,” Banksy’s fleeting words of encouragement.